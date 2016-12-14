French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec.14

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent in early session trading.

AREVA

French authorities expect a European Commission decision on Areva's restructuring in coming days and are ready to launch a capital increase for the nuclear group early next year, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

SANOFI

Switzerland's Actelion Ltd said on Tuesday that it was in talks with an undisclosed suitor about a "strategic transaction," even as another potential acquirer, U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, ended talks.

Analysts have previously identified France's Sanofi as a potential buyer for Actelion, whose portfolio would supplement the French drugmaker's Genzyme rare disease unit. Sanofi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CASINO

Fitch revised its outlook on Casino to "negative".

VIVENDI

French tycoon Vincent Bollore has raised the stakes in a battle with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset MS.MI by saying Vivendi VIV.PA could buy up to a fifth of the Italian broadcaster, stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid.

SOCIETE DE L'INFORMATIQUE

Societe de l'Informatique Industrielle Q2 revenue up at 205.21 mln - Reuters News

FAURECIA

Faurecia acquires Danish company Amminex

