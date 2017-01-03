French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0710 GMT.

ATOS

The French internet services firm said it had acquired IT consulting firm Engage ESM.

DASSAULT AVIATION :

Dassault Aviation said it had reduced its share capital by 9.6 percent.

EURONEXT /LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE /CLEARNET:

Stock market operator Euronext said it had made a cash offer for LCH.Clearnet, with an acquisition price of 510 million euros ($534.48 million).

FRENCH BIRD FLU:

Local authorities in France confirmed on Monday an outbreak of severe bird flu in the Deux-Sevres administrative department in the west of the country, an area previously unaffected by a recent spate of bird flu cases.

ICADE

The French real estate firm announced a series of acquisitions and disposals and said new leases signed last year would have a "very positive impact on cashflow in the coming years."

ROTHSCHILD & CO. / MARTIN MAUREL

The two French private private banks said their merger had been successfully completed.

