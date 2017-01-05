FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 5
January 5, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 8 months ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent by 0705 GMT.

AREVA

A government-led rescue of French nuclear group Areva and the wider atomic energy industry may cost the state as much as 10 billion euros, but political support is almost certain whoever wins the presidential election in May.

CGG

French geoscience group CGG announced plans to start talks on a financial restructuring aimed at cutting down its debt burden.

COLAS

French road builder Colas is eyeing higher sales this year as it could benefit from plans for more infrastructure spending in the United States, and in France ahead of local elections, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

KBC

Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is interested in looking for acquisition opportunities in Slovakia, in line with its plan to expand in its core markets in central Europe, KBC Group Chief Executive Johan Thijs said on Wednesday.

MICHELIN

Tyremaker Michelin announced the launch of a non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds due 2022 for $400 million.

NICOX

Nicox provided a clinical and regulatory update for NCX 4251 in blepharitis.

VIVENDI

Vivendi SA has tapped Amos Genish, the former head of Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA's Brazil unit, to lead an effort to converge the French media company's content, platforms and media distribution strategies.

