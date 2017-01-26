French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 26

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0705 GMT.

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF said on Wednesday it has been notified of a strike from Monday Jan. 30 at 1600 GMT until Tuesday Jan. 31 at 2000 GMT.

JCDECAUX

JCDecaux said on Wednesday its Japanese unit had been awarded exclusive management of Tokyo's advertising bus shelter panels.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.

Frontrunner Francois Fillon faced a crisis in his campaign for the French presidency on Wednesday when prosecutors opened an inquiry for misuse of public funds after a press report that his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually worked.

HEINEKEN

Heineken NV said it will consider deals to expand its presence in Vietnam - a young, beer-loving economy that is already its second-most profitable market globally - as the southeast Asian country loosens its grip on state-run brewers.

STMICROELECTRONICS

STMicroelectronics, Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.

TECHNIPFMC :

A subsidiary of TechnipFMC has entered into an agreement with INPEX Operations Australia for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) services in the Ichthys field, approximately 220-kilometers offshore of Western Australia, for the Ichthys LNG Project.

VALLOUREC :

French steel pipe maker Vallourec and Asco Industries announced on Thursday the finalisation of their acquisition of the Saint Saulve steel mill in northern France.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....