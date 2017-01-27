French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LVMH

The world's biggest luxury group, posted a forecast-beating rise in 2016 profit, as solid demand in the United States and improving trends in Asia lifted sales in the final quarter.

PUBLICIS

The advertising firm named Arthur Sadoun to succeed Chief Executive Maurice Levy, effective June 1. The supervisory board proposed Levy as its new chairman.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising specialist said fourth-quarter adjusted revenue fell 0.1 percent to 982.8 million euros.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

France's Francois Fillon on Thursday said allegations his wife was paid for a fake job were attempts to harm his presidential bid, adding that they only strengthened his resolve to run in the election.

The opening of a preliminary investigation is a first step in the judicial process and does not mean that either Fillon or his wife will eventually be charged or even placed under formal investigation.

"Yes I will run in the (presidential) election," he said, adding that "the only thing" that could stop him from being candidate was if he was put under formal investigation.

