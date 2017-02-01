French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Feb 1

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.7 percent at 0707 GMT.

BOUYGUES TELECOM :

Cellnex said it had reached a deal with Bouygues Telecom to acquire and build up to 3,000 sites in France.

EURONEXT

Exchange group Euronext says it is temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.

EDF, ENGIE

Workers at several French power production sites have voted to extend a strike to Feb. 1, after work stoppages to protest wage freezes in the sector cut electricity output by 8 gigawatt (GW) on Tuesday.

French state-controlled utility EDF said on Tuesday that a fire in a building at its Cattenom nuclear plant in the northeast of the country has had no impact on the industrial section of the installation and has been contained.

French newspaper Le Figaro also reported that EDF might cut more jobs than previously expected between now and 2019, targeting up to 7 percent of staff versus an earlier plan for 5 percent.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French police searched presidential candidate Francois Fillon's office in parliament on Tuesday as an inquiry into alleged fake work by his wife threatened his campaign and party leaders began to consider a 'Plan B' without him.

FRENCH CARS/RENAULT /PSA :

French car registrations rose 10.6 percent in January, according to industry data published on Wednesday by the CCFA automobile association.

PSA

French carmaker PSA will pull its DS cars out of Citroen showrooms as the French automaker builds a smaller, distinct sales network in an effort to reverse a slide in sales for the fledgeling premium brand.

SOLVAY :

Solvay has acquired Energain Li-lon high voltage technology from DuPont.

TOTAL

French oil and gas giant Total is planning a network of electric vehicle charging points at its petrol stations across France.

