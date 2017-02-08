PARIS Feb 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0714 GMT.

AIRBUS

Airbus said strategy chief Marwan Lahoud will leave the aerospace company effective end-February.

ACCORHOTELS

Colony Capital's ColDay said it had sold its stake in the French hotel operator through a transfer of shares to a financial counterparty.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France KLM reported higher January traffic figures.

HERMES

French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.

LAGARDERE

The French media group said it had completed disposal of the Lagardere Travel retail distribution activities.

SANOFI

Sanofi, France's largest drugmaker, said it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower after its fourth quarter results were affected by an increase in taxes and one-off charges.

VINCI

Europe's biggest construction and concession company forecast higher revenue and profits this year on the strength of an improving French construction market and a robust concessions business.

