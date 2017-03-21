French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0704 GMT.

ALTICE:

Altice said it had acquired video online advertising company Teads in a deal which gives Teads an enterprise value of up to 285 million euros on a cash and debt-free basis.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, plans to expand its investment banking activity in Europe as competitors retrench, it said on Monday, part of a strategy to offset weak revenue in domestic retail markets.

FRENCH ELECTION/FRENCH POLITICS:

Centrist Emmanuel Macron solidified his status as frontrunner in France's presidential election on Monday in a televised debate during which he clashed on immigration and Europe with his main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve will meet Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux on Tuesday over accusations he employed his daughters for summer jobs while he was a member of parliament, a source in the prime minister's office said.

L'OREAL

L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

LVMH

French luxury goods company LVMH has agreed to buy a majority stake in French independent perfume house Maison Francis Kurkdjian as it expands in fast-growing niche luxury fragrances.

TECHNIPFMC :

TechnipFMC said it had won a contract in Ghana.

