French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.4 percent by 0705 GMT.

ACCOR:

AccorHotels named Qatar's Sheikh Nawaf Bin Jassim ben Jabor al-Thani as a new board member.

HERMES:

French luxury goods group Hermes posted on Wednesday a 13 percent increase in 2016 net profit, providing further evidence of a broader recovery in the luxury goods industry, and reported a record operating profit margin.

GEMALTO:

Dutch digital security company Gemalto cut its outlook for revenues and 2017 profits.

FRENCH POLITICS:

Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen met Chad's President Idriss Deby on Tuesday to discuss the two allies' cooperation in the fight against Islamist militants in Africa.

KERING

French luxury group Kering said on Tuesday that its Kering Eyewear unit and Maison Cartier, owned by Compagnie Financiere Richemont, will partner to develop, manufacture and distribute worldwide the Cartier eyewear collection.

SANOFI

Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order declaring that their eczema drug Dupixent, awaiting a U.S. approval decision, does not infringe an Amgen Inc patent for a failed asthma treatment.

