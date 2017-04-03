French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 3

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0605 GMT.

EURONEXT:

Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange signed an agreement on derivatives clearing.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told a political rally on Sunday that the euro currency which she wants France to ditch was like a knife in the ribs of the French people.

France's polling commission has issued a warning over a Russian news report suggesting conservative candidate Francois Fillon leads the race for the presidency - something which contradicts the findings of mainstream opinion pollsters.

French Far-left Presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon ruled out in a newspaper interview asking Benoit Hamon, the official Socialist party candidate he has overtaken in opinion polls, to pull out of the race and join him.

RENAULT/PEUGEOT

French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.

SANOFI

Switching to Sanofi's Toujeo showed significant reductions in blood sugar and significantly lower incidence of hypoglycemia in patients with type 2 diabetes in a real-world observational study, Sanofi said on Sunday.

SCHNEIDER

MEDIA-Schneider Electric nearing $1 bln sale of data-software unit DTN- WSJ -

