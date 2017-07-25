French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS: ADP released on Monday its half-year results, confirming an upward trend of its EBITDA for 2017.

Essilor:

Essilor announced on Monday it expects to close Luxottica merger's antitrust process around year-end. Essilor and Luxottica have recently filed with the antitrust authorities in the U.S., Canada and Brazil and expect shortly notification of acceptance of merger from China's antitrust authorities.

Technipfmc :

Audit committee concluded unaudited interim condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP financial statements as of March 31, 2017 should be restated.

TOTAL and WORLDLINE: Total and Worldline announced on Monday they had signed agreements with an African Fintech, Intouch. Both will become shareholders in Intouch.

Vivendi/Telecom Italia:

Amos Genish, a top executive at French media giant Vivendi , will be appointed General Manager at Telecom Italia , a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Vivendi's pay TV unit Canal+ has proposed to Telecom Italia the creation of a joint venture to acquire audiovisual rights and to produce films and TV series, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....