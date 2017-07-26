French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat by 0605 GMT.

Accorhotels:

AccorHotels announced today the grouping of Travel Keys, Squarebreak and onefinestay with the intention to integrate the three companies under the onefinestay brand before the end of the year.

Arcelormittal Sa:

Arcelormittal published the main conclusions of its internal investigation into deposition of residues in Florange.

Asm International Nv:

ASM International reported order intake at record quarterly high.

Fnac Darty Sa:

Fnac Darty reaffirmed its objective of achieving eur 130 million in synergies by end-2018.

Klepierre:

Klepierre raised its FY 2017 net current cash-flow guidance to at least eur 2.45/share from eur 2.35–2.40/share range.

Michelin:

Michelin's operating profit fell in the first half, with the French tyre maker saying on Tuesday it had missed forecasts because analysts had overestimated foreign exchange gains.

m6:

M6 reported a 4.2 percent growth in advertising revenue.

Manitou Bf Sa:

Manitou completed its acquisition of a majority stake in the Australian company Liftrite Hire & Sales.

Psa:

PSA Group increased sales and profit in the first half, the maker of Peugeots and Citroens said, beating analyst expectations with a new profitability record at its core manufacturing division.

Stm:

Chipmaker posted higher Q2 operating profits.

Thales:

French defence and aerospace group Thales on Wednesday posted better than expected first-half figures as new orders rose and the company's transport unit climbed out of the red.

Worldline Sa:

Worldline announced the acquisition of payment processor First Data Baltics and raised its 2017 targets after posting an 11 percent jump in first-half operating profit.

