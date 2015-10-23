French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.86 pct at 0637 GMT

NUMERICABLE-SFR

French telecom operator said on Thursday it successfully placed a 1.68 billion euros ($1.87 billion) term loan, which will be used to distribute previously announced 2.5 billion euros ($2.78 billion) of dividends.

EDF

Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s warned on Thursday it may lower its credit rating for France’s EDF if it presses ahead with an 18 billion pound ($28 billion) project to build two European Pressurised Reactors (EPRs) at Hinkley Point in the UK.

KERING

Kering’s flagship luxury brand Gucci posted a 0.4 percent drop in third-quarter comparable sales in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as a surge in tourist shopping in Western Europe and Japan outweighed weakness in China.

LVMH

LVMH’s Dior on Thursday said Raf Simons was leaving after more than three years at the creative helm of the fashion brand to develop his own eponymous label.

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker said third-quarter revenue rose 8.7 percent to 5.31 billion euros, helped by buoyant growth in sales to truck and carmakers in Europe and North America.

VINCI

Europe’s largest construction and concessions group reported a 1.5 percent fall in like-for-like third-quarter sales, with growth in a robust concessions business countered by weakness in contracting, which includes construction and road building.

ICADE

Icade said its revenue fell to 1.06 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in the first nine months of the year versus 1.12 billion euros year ago.

HAVAS

The ad group said third-quarter sales rose 5.5 percent on an organic basis to 516 million euros.

INGENICO

The card payment services company raised its full-year forecasts, saying it now expects organic sales growth of 12-13 percent and an EBITDA margin of around 23 percent.

SAFT

The battery maker lowered its forecasts for the year, citing a slowdown in demand in the oil sector and delays delivering batteries for telecom networks. It now expects limited growth in 2015 sales at constant exchange rates and an EBITDA margin of around 14.5 percent of full-year sales. (bit.ly/1OKOiEO)

TELECOMS

French mobile operators Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange and SFR won regulatory approval for their bids for the 700 MHz frequency band being auctioned by the government, the ARCEP regulator said.

BNP Paribas to cut jobs in Middle East-Bloomberg, citing sources - RTRS

