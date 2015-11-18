French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 18

PARIS, Nov 18(Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

TELECOMS STOCKS

The French government raised 2.8 billion euros ($2.98 billion) in an auction of French 4G mobile phone spectrum on Tuesday, the Economy Ministry said.

Telecoms operators Orange, Numericable-SFR , Iliad and Bouygues each won at least one of the six blocks of 700 MHz spectrum in the auction, at a unit price of 466 million euros, the ministry said.

AIR LIQUIDE

France’s Air Liquide said on Tuesday it will buy U.S. peer Airgas Inc in a $13.4 billion deal including debt that will boost its footprint in the U.S. market, the world’s top industrial gases market.

ENGIE

French energy group Engie said on Tuesday it had not mandated any bank to draw up plans regarding its relations with Suez.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Stock market authority AMF said Nokia’s the public exchange offer for the securities of Alcatel-Lucent opens on Nov. 18 and will close on Dec. 23.

