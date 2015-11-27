French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

(Adds more company news items)

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH UNEMPLOYMENT:

France’s jobless total surged in October by the most in over two years to a new record as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy struggles to gain enough momentum to bring unemployment down.

PARIS ATTACKS/SYRIA

France and Russia will exchange intelligence on Islamic State and other rebel groups to improve the effectiveness of their aerial bombing campaigns in Syria, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday after talks with Vladimir Putin.

BELGIUM/SECURITY:

Lowering the maximum security alert level in Brussels, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Thursday that the threat of an attack in the city remained serious but was not as imminent as it had been.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN /TATA MOTORS :

PSA Peugeot Citroen is close to a deal in India with Tata Motors, French radio station BFM Business reported. Indian newspaper the Economic Times had earlier reported the possibility of a deal between the two back in October.

ALTICE :

Telecoms group Altice has won exclusive French broadcasting rights for English soccer’s Premier League for the next three seasons, dealing a blow to current broadcaster Canal Plus, owned by rival media group Vivendi.

ILIAD :

Iliad placed a 650 million euro bond.

DASSAULT AVIATION :

Dassault Aviation may manufacture Rafale fighter aircraft in India, the Economic Times reported.

