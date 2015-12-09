French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 9

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOUYGUES, ILIAD

Bouygues Telecom, France’s third-largest mobile telecoms network operator, wants more than 2 billion euros from the French government in compensation for alleged unfair competition following rival Iliad’s move into the mobile market in 2012, newspaper Les Echos reported.

ORANGE, KPN

Dutch telecoms group KPN is among potential acquisitions targets proposed to French counterpart Orange by its advisers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

BNP PARIBAS

Fitch Ratings affirmed the bank’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+’ and its Short-term IDR at ‘F1’. Its Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at ‘a+’ and its senior debt at ‘A+'/‘F1’.

ILIAD

French businessman Xavier Niel holds options in Italian phone group Telecom Italia that can be settled for shares equal to a 10.2 percent stake, a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

Niel is the founder of French telecoms and cable group Iliad and owns about 55 percent of business.

PROPERTIZE

The Dutch state will begin the process of selling Propertize, the company created to handle the real estate portfolio of collapsed and nationalised bank SNS Reaal, in January, the state agency in charge said.

AREVA

Details of the recapitalisation of the struggling state-controlled nuclear group will not emerge until early 2016 and not by the end of the year as previously stated, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Parliament.

Separately, U.S. engineering firm Westinghouse Electric Company is interested in buying Areva assets, Dow Jones newswires reported Westinghouse Chief Executive Danny Roderick as saying.

