French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 14

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

The Renault-Nissan alliance drew a line under an eight-month power struggle with the French government on Friday, with a compromise deal balancing increased state influence at Renault with weakened control over its Japanese affiliate.

TOTAL

The French oil major has started shutting down its 247,000 barrels per day oil refinery in Gonfreville in north west France following strike action by a local union, the company said in a statement.

ADP

The French airport operator ADP said passenger numbers were down in November, falling sharply in the second half of the month after the attacks in and near Paris.

ECONOMICS

Standard & Poors affirmed its AA/A-1+ sovereign rating on France and kept its outlook at negative. Fitch also affirmed its AA sovereign rating with a stable outlook. bit.ly/1Nnc2cN bit.ly/1QjzayY

