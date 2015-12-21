French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

A suspicious device found on an Air France flight from Mauritius to Paris that prompted an emergency landing was harmless and caused a “false alarm”, the airline’s chief executive said on Sunday.

ACCORHOTELS

Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin told Le Figaro he expected consolidation among hotel chains to accelerate, with the existing six or seven major hotel groups possibly becoming just two or three. Bazin said AccorHotels had the means to take part, but questioned whether it was necessary.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Production head Yann Vincent told Les Echos newspaper that the carmaker will have built more than 1.8 million vehicles this year in Europe, returning to 2011 volume levels.

VALEO

The car parts maker announced the acquisition of Germany’s Peiker to boost its position in the field of autonomous, connected vehicles. Peiker is expected to have 2015 sales of around 310 million euros, and the purchase should have a positive impact on Valeo’s results from next year, it said.

BOUYGUES

The construction group said it won a 92 million euro contract from France Galop to renovate Longchamp race course in Paris.

LEGRAND

The maker of switches said it bought QMotion, a specialist in natural light control for residential buildings. Based in Florida, QMotion has 80 employees and annual sales of around $16 million.

HAVAS

The ad company said it bought Gemini Healthcare LLC, a healthcare marketing, communications and consulting agency with revenue of over $5 million.

CFAO

The French distribution group opened its first shopping mall in Africa on Friday, a $66 million centre in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan, as part of a major drive to tap into the growth of Africa’s middle classes.

