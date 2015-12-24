French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 24

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Euronext markets are due to close at 1305 GMT

CAC 40 futures down 0.05 pct at 0700 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

France’s biggest listed bank said it is considering “strategic alternatives” for its U.S. unit First Hawaiian Bank which could help it reach regulatory capital requirements by mid-2017.

AIRBUS

Airbus Defence and Space won a $600 million contract to build two mobile communications satellites for Britain’s Inmarsat Plc. The first satellite is to be delivered by 2020.

STALLERGENES

Some 70,000 people are affected by a recall of an allergy treatment made by the French biotech company, the French Drug Agency told Agence France Presse.

VIADEO

The French online professional social network said it was subject to a tax adjustment in France related to its U.S. subsidiary that could require provisions and have a “significant impact” on its accounts. The company also said it was exiting the Chinese market to refocus on France.

SAINT-GOBAIN

French construction materials Saint-Gobain said on Wednesday it plans to strengthen its gypsum production in Morocco.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....