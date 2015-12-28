French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 28

PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Alter union, which represents a minority of pilots at Air France, warned on Saturday it would call a new strike on Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, if the management did not end a disciplinary procedure regarding two pilots involved in violent protests that had taken place in October.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva said on Thursday it had chosen an offer from U.S Mirion and private equity firm Charterhouse to buy Canberra, its nuclear instrumentation and measurement business.

ATOS

Business services companies Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, NTT Data Corp and Atos SE are competing to acquire Perot Systems, an IT management business of Dell Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

ALTICE

Telecoms and media group Altice has won exclusive rights to broadcast Portuguese football team FC Porto matches at home for the national championship, starting in 2018. The Portuguese club said on Sunday the contract signed for 457.5 million euros with Altice's subsidiary Portugal Telecom covers ten seasons. It's the biggest contract in the history of sports in Portugal, the club said. here

