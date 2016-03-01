French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.34 pct at 0736 GMT.

VIVENDI / GAMELOFT / UBISOFT

French media group Vivendi raised its offer for mobile phone games company Gameloft on Monday and also declared that it had further raised its stake in Gameloft’s sister video games company Ubisoft.

PEUGEOT CITROEN PSA / RENAULT

French car sales rose 13 percent in February, according to industry data published on Tuesday, with foreign brands leading the gains among mass automakers. nL8N1691B4

Separately, Peugeot’s brand chief said at the Geneva car show that PSA Peugeot Citroen’s forecast for a 2 percent increase in European car market growth this year is a “conservative” estimate.

LVMH

The French luxury goods group said that it would propose at its next AGM the appointment of former GE France CEO’s Clara Gaymard and CEPII think-tank economist Natacha Valla to board of directors.

AIRBUS

The aircraft maker said it expects China’s aviation market, the world’s second-largest, to come out relatively unscathed from the country’s economic slowdown and provide demand for 5,400 new airplanes over the next 20 years.

Separately, Airbus sales chief John Leahy said on Monday the company is examining with some airlines whether there is enough demand for a new and larger version of its A350 passenger jet and expects to update the industry at the Farnborough Airshow in July.

MR BRICOLAGE

French DIY store chain Mr Bricolage said on Monday it named former Kingfisher executive Christophe Mistou as its new CEO.

BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas acquires HCD group, specializing in building compliance, in the United Kingdom.

IPSEN

The French drug company upgraded its sales targets and confirmed its core operating margin objective for 2020 in its 2015 earnings release.

It also announced an exclusive licencing agreement with Exelixis to commercialize and develop cancer therapy cabozantinib in regions outside the United States, Canada and Japan.

BONDUELLE

The French frozen foods group confirmed its annual objective of achieving an operating margin higher than previous year at constant exchange rates.

PHILIPS

Chinese investor GO Scale Capital, whose bid for Philips’s lighting-components business was blocked by the U.S. government in January, is bidding for the company’s other lighting division, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

