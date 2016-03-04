French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

MAISONS DU MONDE

French furniture and interior decoration company Maisons du Monde said on Thursday it planned an initial public offering this year, market conditions allowing, to finance expansion abroad.

ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels said on Thursday that Amir Nahai, CEO of the group’s Food & Beverage division, is now also responsible for the group’s entire procurement activity and for the procurement departments of the countries where AccorHotels operates.

Separately on Friday, the French hotel group denied a report which said it was in talks to acquire Carlson Rezidor, the operator of Radisson hotels.

GEMALTO

The Franco-Dutch chipcard maker Gemalto reported a 10 percent increase in full-year profits from operations to 423 million euros on sales of 3.1 billion euros. The company said it would focus on expanding its gross margin in 2016.

AIRBUS

Airbus is seeking airline support for a new 400-seat jetliner provisionally dubbed the A350-8000 as competition escalates with Boeing over the world’s largest two-engined jets, airline and aviation industry sources said.

