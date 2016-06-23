French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up 0.93 pct at 0633 GMT

VEOLIA

The Michigan attorney general said his office has sued Veolia and a US firm for "botching" their roles in the city of Flint's drinking water crisis that exposed residents to dangerously high lead levels. The lawsuit charged Veolia with professional negligence and fraud.

BNP PARIBAS

The former head of spot currency trading at BNP Paribas BNPP.PA is claiming the French bank dismissed him for whistle blowing, according to a court filing.

KERING

Former Yves Saint Laurent star designer Hedi Slimane has launched a lawsuit against his former employer Kering, the company and other sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

ICADE

The French real estate group said it had refinanced a mortgage loan for 225 million euro at 150 basis points below the initial interest rate. bit.ly/28NI5K1

CASINO

Rejecting a Bloomberg report, the French supermarket group said it had no intention to delist or restructure its public companies in Latin America, except for ongoing projects involving the e-commerce activities of Cnova and Via Varejo. bit.ly/28NSNOB

ORANGE

The French telecoms operator said it had completed its acquisition of mobile operator Airtel in Burkina Faso.

EURAZAO

The investment firm completed its deal to buy French chemicals group Novacap

ROTHSCHILD & CO

The banking and private equity group reported annual results

