French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 July futures down 9.13 percent at 0605 GMT after results showed the UK has voted in favour of leaving the European Union.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France-KLM said on Friday that Jean-Marc Janaillac was appointed chairman and chief executive director.

ENGIE

French utility Engie said Brexit does not affect its view of the British market or its capacity to develp its business within the country.

AIRBUS

The head of European aerospace group Airbus Group said on Friday a decision by UK voters to leave the European Union was a blow to Britain but that he hoped the country would focus on remaining competitive.

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF declined to comment on whether or not it would go ahead with its 18 billion pound ($24.11 billion) project to build a nuclear plant in Hinkley Point in southern England after Britons voted on Friday to quit the European Union.

VIVENDI

Media reported Vincent Bollore, the chairman of the French entertainment company, was to tep down by the summer as the head of its Canal Plus television unit. Le Figaro reported Bollore's son, Yannick Bollore, would join the Canal Plus board by the summer or next year.

THALES DCNS, which is 35 percent owned by French defence firm Thales, wants to get up to 25 percent of its sales from renewable marine energies by 2025.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH

South Africa's Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) said it will strike and may take legal action if no agreement is reached with brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev on SABMiller's plan to give blacks a larger role in the business.

