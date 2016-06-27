UPDATE 1-French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

(Adds equities futures, Id Logistics)

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EQUITY FUTURES

European equity futures fell on Monday, as Britain’s shock vote last Friday to leave the European Union hit global markets.

ID LOGISTICS

French logistics group which handles the supply chain & warehousing mainly for European manufacturers and retailers Id Logistics plans to acquire Logiters, a contract logistics operator in Spain and Portugal.

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS

Safe Orthopaedics seals distribution agreements in Mexico and Chile.

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it had reached defeinitive agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim to swap Sanofi’s Animal Health and Boehringer Ingelheim’s consumer healthcare businesses.

ORANGE

French telecoms company Orange said on Friday it plans to maintain several group offices in the United Kingdom, which employ about 900 people, despite Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

GECINA

French competition authority approved on Friday the acquisition of Fonciere de Paris by Gecina.

POLITICS

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a half-hour phone conversation on Sunday how to handle the aftermath of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, an aide to Hollande said.

The European Union must stop being nit-picky and intrusive, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday as the bloc scrambled to handle the aftermath of Britain’s vote to leave.

The EU is preparing to move its European Banking Authority from London following Britain’s vote to leave the Union, EU officials said on Sunday, setting up a race led by Paris and Frankfurt to host the regulator.

French and German employers’ groups on Sunday called on the governments of the European Union’s other two biggest economies to push on with the single market project now that Britain has voted to quit the bloc.

France’s economy minister said on Saturday that the European Union needs a new road map that should be devised in consultation with voters and then put to a referendum, as Paris sought for ways to handle the fallout at home from the Brexit vote.

BANK OF FRANCE, FRENCH FINMIN ON BREXIT

London’s financial centre will lose its prized “EU passport” if Britain fails to secure continued access to the bloc’s single market in its exit talks, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday he would welcome London banks to Paris after Britain’s vote to quit the European Union, using the “red carpet” metaphor in an apparent dig at British Prime Minister David Cameron.

France’s central bank said on Friday it was closely monitoring the impact on financial markets of Britain’s vote to split from the European Union and that French banks and insurance companies were very solid.

