French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

GAMELOFT

French video games company Gameloft said on Wednesday its board was resigning as it disagreed with the strategic vision of its new majority shareholder Vivendi.

AIRBUS, ZODIAC

An Airbus executive said France's Zodiac Aerospace has not yet fully overcome problems with supplies of cabin equipment, but Airbus was in a good position to meet a target for A350 jet deliveries.

THALES

The French electronics group aims to increase its revenues by hundreds of millions of euros in the cybersecurity field through a strategic agreement it has signed with Cisco Systems it said on Tuesday.

ALTICE NV

Altice CEO Michel Combes told French daily Le Figaro in an in interview that the European group, which recently completed the acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp., will continue to grow in the United States organically but also through acquisitions.

VEOLIA

French water and waste group Veolia plans to cut around 430 jobs in France in its water business, French dailies Les Echos and Le Figaro said on Wednesday. The voluntary departure plan will be discussed with staff representatives from Juy 13, Les Echos said, citing the company.

Veolia said on Wednesday that the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District had extended its agreement for Veolia North America to continue managing and operating its collection and wastewater treatment system under a 10-year contract worth $500 million.

WENDEL

The French investment firm has signed an agreement to acquire 40 percent of the shares of SGI Africa, alongside CFAO Group. It will gradually invest, through Oranje-Nassau Développement, up to 120 million euros ($132.53 million)in SGI Africa over the next few years. Wendel plans to make an initial investment in SGI of about 25 million euros.

DANONE

The world's largest yoghurt maker said it was in exclusive talks to acquire a stake in Michel et Augustin, a French company that designs biscuits, dairy products, fresh desserts and beverages with total sales of 40 million euros ($44.18 million) last year.

FIDUCIAL REAL ESTATE

The French real estate company said first-half revenue increased to 36.7 million euros from 32.9 million euros a year earlier, with an operating profit of 20 million, compared with 13.9 million a year ago.

RECYLEX

The French producer and recycler of lead and plastic said the Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, has overturned the ruling of a local court adding the Noyelles-Godault plan to the list of "abestos" facilities. The case has been sent back to the local court, with different judges.

ATARI

The French producer, publisher and distributor of interactive video games said that it signed an agreement with Atgames on the release of Atari Flashback Classics on console.

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

The French software publisher for the diagnosis and monitoring of cancer patients said it expanded its relationshipo with START to three new centers in Grand Rapids in the U.S. and in Madrid.

