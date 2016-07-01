French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Cac 40 futures up 0.6 pct at 0611 GMT

ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels said it finalised the disposal of a portfolio of 85 hotels in Europe in an operation that substantially accelerated the repositioning of HotelInvest assets and boosted their profitability.

BNP PARIBAS

France’s BNP Paribas said Thursday it created an Intermediate Holding Company in the United States, as required by the U.S. regulation. BNP Paribas added that the creation of the IHC was an opportunity to further grow its presence in the country.

SAFRAN, GEMALTO

French aerospace group Safran shortlisted five bidders including Gemalto for its Morpho biometrics and security division, La Tribune reported.

THALES

The French defence electronics group said the Thales-Raytheon Systems joint venture would be reduced in scope under an agreement with its U.S. partner

AIRBUS GROUPE

Germany has grounded two of its three Airbus A400M military transport planes due to newly discovered gearbox issues on their turboprop engines, the defence ministry said.

ENGIE, AREVA

Energy company Engie is in advanced talks to sell its 5 percent holding in the French Tricastin enrichment plant to nuclear group Areva, its majority owner, Les Echos reported. The companies declined to comment.

