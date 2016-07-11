French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures up 0.82 pct at 0629 GMT

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim said it entered an agreement with Nirma Ltd for divestment of its interest in Lafarge India for an enterprise value of approximatively $1.4 billion.

IPSOS

Following information related to sale talks that Ipsos would have with a number of private equity firms, Lt Participations, Ipsos holding co, said no talks were currently lead by Ipsos.

IPSEN

French pharma group Ipsen said it had appointed David Meek as chief executive officer, effective July 18.

THALES

Thales Alenia Space said it had acquired RUAG's opto-electronics business line.

AIRBUS

Airbus is set to announce a key order for 8-10 of its biggest twin-engined model, the A350-1000, from Virgin Atlantic after beating Boeing to a scarce order for big jets as economic and political uncertainties overshadow the Farnborough Airshow.

German airline Germania is close to placing an order with European planemaker Airbus for around 25 A320-family jets, two industry sources said.

The aerospace industry is preparing to celebrate major milestones at the Farnborough Airshow next week as Boeing turns 100 and Canada's Bombardier marks the entry into service of a new jet designed to challenge the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus.

European authorities have certified an interim fix for a power gearbox issue with engines on Airbus Group SE's AIR.PA A400M transport aircraft, paving the way for countries to resume normal operations of the planes, company officials said on Saturday.

PSA PEUGEOT

Carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE has hired the head of China operations of rival Citroen PEUP.PA to set up a new digitalisation unit at its Mercedes-Benz brand, Automobilwoche magazine will report on Monday.

FRENCH AIRPORTS

A source close to the matter told Reuters the French state will hold a third round of bidding for the privatisation of the Lyon airport, confirming a report by Le Journal du Dimanche.

The sale of 60 percent stakes in the French airports of Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon-Saint-Exupery has attracted at least 11 firm offers, sources close to the bidders said last week.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....