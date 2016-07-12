French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The French carmaker said first-half sales felle 0.2 percent, citing difficulties in a "westernising" Chinese market that obscured a buoyant performance in Europe.

AIRBUS The European aircraft maker said it had signed aircraft orders with Arkia Israeli Airlines, Air Cote d'Ivoire and ALC at Farnborough.

EDF The French state-controlled utility is in talks to sell its coal trading operation to Japan's Jera Co., the Wall Street Journal reported. on.wsj.com/29QgatU

GECINA The French property group said it has signed a purchase agreement for 63.8 million euros ($70.5 million) and a sales agreement for 56.0 million euros for two buildings in Paris. bit.ly/29zdlvp

BOUYGUES The conglomerate's telecoms unit said it had signed a definitive agreement with Cellnex for the sale of 230 towers in France for a sum of 80 million euros.

PLASTIC OMNIUM FAURECIA Plastic Omnium secured EU antitrust approval for its takeover of French car parts maker Faurecia's auto exteriors unit after pledging to sell some production plants in three European countries.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....