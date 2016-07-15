French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ATTACK IN NICE

A "terrorist" gunman killed 80 people and wounded scores when he drove a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd that had watched Bastille Day fireworks in the French Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday, officials said.

The Bastille day fireworks had just ended when a large white truck drove fast and deliberately at the crowd on the Nice waterfront on Thursday.

POLITICS

President Francois Hollande used the last Bastille Day address of his mandate, less than a year before presidential polls, to paint himself as France's guardian through a time of joblessness and violence that he had brought under control.

AIRBUS

Airbus said on Thursday it had won 279 orders and commitments worth $35 billion at list prices at the Farnborough Airshow this week.

EDF

UK Finance Minister Hammond said on Thursday he hoped to bring Hinkley Point project to conclusion very soon.

DANONE

U.S. yogurt maker Dannon, a unit of France's Danone, is looking at ways to make its products less sweet, in the latest industry response to rising concerns about excessive sugar consumption.

