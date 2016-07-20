French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF The French power group confirmed its financial targets but said there could be outages in the second half of 2016 due to generation checks.

AREVA The French nuclear sector regulator ASN said it had suspended the test certificate for a steam generator at EDF's 900-megawatt-Fessenheim 2 reactor over irregularities revealed by a quality audit. The ASN launched an investigation after an audit by Areva at its Le Creusot site showed irregularities in the manufacturing tracking records of equipment for nuclear power plants.

UBISOFT The French video games maker is confident that a majority of shareholders will back its independence from media giant Vivendi , Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez said.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....