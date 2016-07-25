French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures flat at 0632 GMT

LVMH

French luxury group LVMH has agreed to sell Donna Karan International to American manufacturing and licensing company G-III Apparel Group in a deal valuing the fashion brand at $650 million, the companies said on Monday.

SEB

French home appliance group Seb said it targets organic sales growth for FY 2016 above 5 percent and an increase in operating result from activity above 10 percent.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France's two main cabin crew unions said on Friday they would maintain a strike call for July 27-August 2 despite new proposals from management.

Air France CEO Frederic Gagey said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday that the strike risked derailing the airline's recovery.

VINCI

The French construction group has proposed a slightly higher offer in a final round of bidding for Lyon airport than its main rival, a consortium led by the Peugeot family's FFP holding, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank's initial public offering for its First Hawaiian subsidiary values the U.S. bank at up to $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/29ZeNtK)

L'OREAL

Cosmetics company L'Oreal OREP.PA has agreed to buy IT Cosmetics, a U.S. maker of beauty products for women with severe skin conditions, for $1.2 billion, the French firm said on Friday.

