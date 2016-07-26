French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.06 pct at 0649 GMT

VEOLIA

French water company Veolia said it won three waste treatment contracts with Westminster City council worth 71 million pounds ($92.95 million).

MICHELIN

Michelin recorded a 9 percent gain in first-half profit, the French tyre maker said on Tuesday, as cost-cutting and lower raw material costs more than made up for lower revenue.

ORANGE

France's Orange ORAN.PA reported a 0.6 percent decline of its first-half core operating profit to 5.913 billion euros ($6.51 billion), as heavy promotions in the French mobile market continued to weigh on profitability.

ICADE

The French real estate investment company said on Tuesday its first-half net current cash flow rose to 145.9 million euros versus 143.8 million euros a year ago.

FAURECIA

French car parts supplier EPED.PA raised its full-year guidance on profit and cash generation after reporting a stronger first-half performance in Europe.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline company Air France-KLM said it expected a 35 percent strike rate among cabin crew at its French unit for Wednesday, the airline company said on Monday.

EUROPCAR

The French car rental company reported a first-half net profit of 3 million euros versus a loss of 157 million euros a year earlier. It forecast a slight increase of full-year revenue on an organic basis and adjusted corporate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation above last year of 251 million euros.

WENDEL

The French investment firm said it canceled 2 percent of its share capital as part of share buyback program. Since the start of the year, Wendel has repurchased 345,446 of its own shares in the market.

FIMALAC

The French holding company controlled by billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere said its first-half revenue jumped to 155.4 million euros, versus 85.5 million euros a year ago.

FAIVELEY TRANSPORT

The French manufacturer of equipment and systems for trains, metros and tramways said first-quarter sales rose by 2.6 percent on an organic basis to 259.9 million euros and confirmed full-year targets for its 2016-17 fiscal year.

LASTIVALOIRE

The French manufacturer of complex plastic parts raised its full-year targets and said third-quarter revenue amounted to 155.8 million euros, versus 127.4 million euros a year earlier.

