French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS

The bank struggled to increase profit in the second quarter as its cash cow French retail banking business suffered a sharp fall in pretax income due to low interest rates and declining financial fees.

RENAULT

The carmaker hit a record level of profitability in the first half, thanks to a refreshed model lineup and a rebounding European auto market.

TOTAL

The oil and gas company said it had met its cost saving target ahead of schedule as it reported a better-than-expected rise in second quarter net profit led by increased output and a rebound in oil prices.

SHELL

Royal Dutch Shell reported a more than 70 percent fall in quarterly profits on Thursday, well below analyst estimates, as weak oil and gas prices further ate into revenue.

TECHNIP

The oil services group reported second quarter adjusted revenue of 2.8 billion euros. It said oil market participants were more confident but it saw a "slow rate of new orders and continued competitive pressures across the industry"

CARREFOUR

The world's second-largest retailer, said underlying operating profit rose 5.3 percent in the first half while sales growth slowed in the second quarter, reflecting challenging conditions in its core French market and losses in China.

DANONE

The food group posted a stronger-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday, helped by cost control and improving sales at its core dairy division in Europe following a revamp of its Danonino and Actimel brands.

SUEZ

The waste and water group said it intends to increase its stake in Italian environmental services group ACEA to 23.3 percent from 12.5 percent by acquiring ACEA shares from the Caltagirone Group.

EURONEXT

The pan-European exchange reported a nearly 13 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, as it exercised tighter control over expenses, and set new growth targets for the next three years.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising company is planning to reduce investments in Britain following the country's vote to leave the European Union, its co-chief executive said on Thursday

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The company said it expects a slowdown in activity in Britain in the second half of the year following the Brexit vote, after reporting better than expected first-half profit.

ACCOR

AccorHotels on Wednesday predicted its operating profit would rise further this year as Europe's largest hotel group reaps the fruits of its restructuring.

SFR/ALTICE

SFR Group, France's second-biggest telecoms operator, plans to cut 5,000 jobs between 2017 and 2019, two union representatives told Reuters on Wednesday.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group has agreed with European governments a process for regaining access to export credits, suspended earlier this year over flawed disclosures on the use of third-party agents to help to sell passenger jets, the company said on Wednesday.

VEOLIA

French business daily Les Echos says Veolia in 3 billion euro ($3.31 billion) joint-venture with China's Sinopec for water treatment

UCB

The pharmaceutical group reported a better-than-expected core profit in the first half of 2016, as it reduced operating expenses and its inflammatory disease drug Cimzia performed well.

IPSEN

The drugmaker said on Thursday it had raised its full-year guidance for specialty care sales growth as it reported first half results.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....