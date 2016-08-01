French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 1

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF

British Prime Minister Theresa May was concerned about the security implications of a planned Chinese investment in the new Hinkley Point nuclear plant, due to be built by the French energy group, and intervened personally to delay the project, a former colleague and a source said.

VEOLIA

The French water and waste group's first-half net profit fell 29 percent to 251 million euros as it booked 95 million euros in restructuring charges, of which 63 million related to voluntary redundancies in the French water industry. HEINEKEN

The world's third-largest brewer, reported slightly better than expected first-half operating profit on Monday as strength in Asia and Western Europe offset declining sales in Africa and Eastern Europe.

LEGRAND

The electrical goods maker reported steady first half results and said it would pursue acquisitions.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases group confirms its plans for a rights issue later this year along with its first half results.

SOLOCAL Shares in the Solocal, the directories company, were suspended on Monday pending an announcement, a regulatory statement said.

VIVENDI

Ties between the French media company and Italy's Mediaset are not "broken" but nor are they Vivendi's strategy as it could find other Italian partners, its chief executive told Les Echos newspaper.

PUBLICIS GROUP

The world's third-largest advertising group said it had asked Saatchi & Saatchi Executive Chairman and Publicis Groupe Head Coach Kevin Roberts to take a leave of absence following comments made by the executive in a recent interview with Business Insider. (read.bi/2aB9VIr) The company said Chairman and CEO Maurice Levy had addressed a statement internally to all employees to reiterate the Group's no-tolerance policy towards behavior or commentary counter to the spirit of the company.

KPN U.S. cable group Liberty Global and UK telecoms firm Vodafone are set to win EU antitrust approval for their plan to merge their Dutch operations after offering minor concessions, two people familiar with the matter said.

AB INVEV The board of brewer SABMiller will recommend its shareholders approve a sweetened takeover offer by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company said, capping a week of high drama about the fate of the consumer industry's biggest-ever merger.

CAR SALES French vehicle registrations fell 9.6 percent in July to 133,016 units, data provider Dataneo reported on Monday.

BANKS The results of the 2016 health check of 51 banks across the European Union were released by the European Banking Authority (EBA) on Friday. TAKE A LOOK

