French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 3

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Proceeds from the sale of its stake in card payment firm VISA Europe helped Societe Generale post a sharp rise in quarterly net income and offset pressure from low interest rates and weak trading income.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank said on Wednesday it had finalised a major overhaul of ties with its mutualist parent as its laggard retail division LCL reported a sharp drop in second quarter profits.

AXA

Europe's second-biggest insurer, reported a 4 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2016, boosted by proceeds from real estate disposals but held back by natural catastrophe costs and lower asset management revenue.

AIR FRANCE

A week-long strike by cabin crew at Air France AIRF.PA would cost the airline about 90 million euros ($100 million), Air France CEO Frederic Cagey told France Info radio on Tuesday.

SFR

French telecoms group SFR, which aims to cut a third of its workforce by 2019, has proposed a redundancy package averaging 2.5 months of salary per year of service, UNSA union official Abdelkader Choukrane said on Tuesday.

LVMH KERING

Twenty-seven Chinese tourists were assaulted on Tuesday by half a dozen men as they boarded a bus that was to take them to Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport, a French police source said.

SOLOCAL

A group of minority shareholders on Tuesday said it would oppose a debt restructuring unveiled this week by French online communication and directories company SoLocal LOCAL.PA, previously known as PagesJaunes.

