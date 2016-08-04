French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 4

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF

EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy knew the British government wanted to take more time to review the Hinkley Point nuclear contract before the French utility's board voted to approve the investment, he said in a letter to top executives.

BNP

First Hawaiian Inc, the Honolulu-based bank controlled by France's BNP Paribas SA, said on Wednesday it had raised $485 million in an initial public offering (IPO), giving it a market valuation of about $3.21 billion.

BOUYGUES, ADP

Cuba said on Wednesday it had chosen two French firms, construction group Bouygues and Aeroports de Paris, to modernize, expand and operate its Jose Marti International Airport in Havana to cope with a boom in tourism.

ABINBEV

Anheuser Busch InBev SA said the combined group after its deal to buy SABMiller Plc will be based in Leuven, Belgium, with its global functional management office in New York.

BIC

The maker of disposable pens, lighters and razors confirmed its 2016 outlook for single-digit sales grwoth and a margin decline caused by R&D investment and brand spending

BONDUELLE

The producer of canned, frozen and fresh vegetables said the adverse effects of bad weather will affect the volume and production costs of its 2016 harvest.

