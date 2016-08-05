FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 5
August 5, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SFR

SFR signed an agreement with unions on Thursday on its voluntary redundancy plan that would affect up to 5,000 jobs or a third of the French telecoms group's staff.

AIRBUS

Airbus virtually closed the gap with Boeing in their intense battle for airliner orders in July after booking about half of the 197 firm sales unveiled at last month's Farnborough Airshow, according to the latest data from both companies.

BNP PARIBAS

First Hawaiian Inc's shares rose as much as 6.5 percent in their debut on Thursday, valuing the lender at $3.41 billion in the biggest initial public offering by a U.S. bank in nearly two years.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

* LafargeHolcim LHN.S reported better-than-expected operating profit in its second quarter and reaffirmed its guidance, easing the pressure on management struggling to make a success of the mega-merger that created the building materials giant.

* Building materials company LafargeHolcim Ltd has signed an agreement with Siam City Cement Public Company Limited SCCC.BK for the divestment of its 65 percent shareholding in LafargeHolcim Vietnam, it said on Thursday.

