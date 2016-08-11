French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 11

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

The media and sports industries are preparing to lock horns with the European Commission over its plans to shake up copyright law to make more films, sports and TV shows available online throughout the 28-nation bloc. Big players such as Netflix, Vivendi's Canal Plus and Sky could end up with all the best content because pan-European rights would be too expensive for smaller distributors.

PSA GROUP

The French carmaker said it had raised prices in Britain to counter the weaker pound in the wake of the country's June 23 referendum vote to leave the European Union.

JACQUES BOGAERT

The French holding company engaged in the production and commercialization of fragrances and cosmetics said first-half revenue was up 10.1 percent from the same period a year earlier to 52.4 million euros. It confirmed full-year guideance for 2016.

LOGIC INSTRUMENT

The French manufacturer of ruggedized industrial and military tablet computers, outdoor laptops and display solutions reported a first-half net loss of 0.3 million euros versus a loss of 0.7 million euros a year earlire. First-half revenue amounted to 4.7 million euros versus 4.3 million euors a year ago.

ARCHOS

The French developer of electronic entertainment products said first-half net profit amounted to 0.5 million euros versus a loss of 3.5 million euros a year ago. First-half revenue was 73.3 million euros versus 69.1 million euro a year ago.

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

The French software company reported second-quarter revenue of 33.1 million euros versus 29.2 million euros ayear ago.

