French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 18

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC 40 futures were seen up 0.54 percent.

INGENICO GROUP

Ingenico Group has signed a deal with Alipay, China's biggest online-payments platform, that will allow Chinese consumers to use the mobile payment app widely across Europe.

TOTAL SA

Total SA returned a reformer to production at the company's 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Wednesday, one day after a small fire broke out on the unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

MONTEA CVA

Montea posted on Thursday a Q2 net current result of 13.7 million euros ($15.49 million) (1.38 euro per share) compared to 9.4 million euros (1.02 euro per share) in Q2 2015.

NN GROUP

NN Group, the largest Dutch insurer, on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that were lower than a year ago as market conditions worsened due to Brexit and on higher damage claims from storms, but the numbers were better than analysts had expected.

