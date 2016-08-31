French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ILIAD

French telecoms operator Iliad ILD.PA said on Wednesday its broadband average revenue per user fell in the first half but it continued to win customers in both the mobile and broadband businesses.

TOTAL GABON,

The oil giant's listed Gabonese subsidiary said first half revenue fell 24 percent to $355 million, generating a $16 million net loss in the first quarter and $4 million profit in the second.

TECHNIP

A consortium led by the French oilfield services group won a contract from Global Bioenergies unit IBN for the first design phase for a plant producing isobutene from renewable energy sources.

BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL

The medical equipment supplier said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue rose to 48.9 million euros from 44.8 million euros.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva says it has formally started the process to transfer its nuclear fuel cycle activities to a new company.

AIRBUS

Airbus says delivered more aircraft in August than for the same period in any previous year in a breakthrough that improves its chances of meeting 2016 targets after earlier delays in receiving parts.

