French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 2

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC 40 Sept. futures up 0.27 pct at 0610 GMT

EUTELSAT

Eutelsat said Spacex Falcon 9 rocket explosion had potential impact on its business worth 50 mln euros in 2016-17, 15 mln euros 2017-2018, 25-30 mln euros 2018-19.

BOLLORE

Bollore H1 net profit dropped 27 percent to 343 million euros.

