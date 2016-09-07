French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 7

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

A surge in Airbus jet deliveries in August has put the European planemaker back on course to meet an annual target which had been threatened by delays in parts supplies, but analysts warned it can ill afford further disruption.

INTERPARFUMS

H1 REVENUE EUR 162.3 MLN VS EUR 147.1 MLN YEAR AGO

TF1

BRIEF-TF1 CEO says ad market stable since end of August

LE TANNEUR

Le Tanneur et Cie H1 net loss group share widens to 1.5 million euros - Reuters News

HAULOTTE

Haulotte Group H1 consolidated net income down at 9.9 mln euros.

