French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 15

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AREVA Spain's Gamesa said on it had acquired 50 percent of offshore wind turbine Adwen from Areva for 60 million euros ($67.5 million) after a merger between the Spanish wind-farm manufacturer and Germany's Siemens. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The French carmaker signed a letter of intent with Los Angeles-based Divergent 3D for a strategic partnership in 3D metal printing.

TECHNIP The Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund raised its stake in the oil services group to above 10 percent of voting rights, France's AMF market watchdog said.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE The French aircraft seat maker posted higher-than-expected full-year revenue but reiterated recently lowered profit guidance as it pursues a recovery from chronic output delays.

SAINT GOBAIN The construction materials group launched a 1 billion euro bond offering.

CREDIT AGRICOLE, AMUNDI The French asset manager and its majority shareholder announced plans to combine their real estate management activities.

OCTO TECHNOLOGY U.S Accenture intends to acquire a 47.7 percent stake in French service consultancy firm Octo Technology. The tender offer values the company at approximately 115 million euros ($129.31 million).

HEURTEY PETROCHEM The oilfield equipment maker sprung to a 5.3 million euro net loss from a 4.9 million euro year-earlier profit as revenue fell to 177.4 million euros from 212.5 million.

DAMARTEX The French clothing manufacturer said it was in exclusive talks for the acquisition of distance sales specialist 3 Pagen.

