French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 16

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ENGIE

NuGen, a joint venture between Japan's Toshiba and France's Engie, is looking for financing worth 12 to 15 billion pounds ($20 billion) to build three nuclear reactors in Britain, its CEO said.

CUSTOM SOLUTIONS

Custom Solutions has signed agreement to acquire 55 percent stake in a webmarketing agency Advertise Me.

ECONOMY

The main conservative candidates for the French presidency are all on course to break the country's pledge to bring its budget deficit below the euro zone's 3 percent limit in 2017, setting up a clash with partners - especially Germany - that resent its serial offender record.

POLITICS

World population growth is a bigger problem than climate change, French presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday, pouring more fuel on a fire he ignited this week when he appeared to downplay man-made climate change.

