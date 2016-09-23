French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 23

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures down 0.20 pct at 0639 GMT

SOCGEN

The French government indicated on Friday it would reclaim a 2.2 billion euro ($2.46 billion) tax deduction from Societe Generale if an appeal court rules ex-trader Jerome Kerviel should not have to pay damages for losses he caused.

AIR LIQUIDE

French industrial gas group Air Liquide said it had placed five USD-denominated senior bonds for an aggregate amount of $4.5 billion, that constitute the third and last step in refinancing its acquisition of Airgas.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

French waste and water group Suez has acquired an additional 10.85 percent stake in Italian environmental services group Acea ACE.MI from construction and publishing group Caltagirone, it said on Thursday.

PEUGEOT

France's PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, said it is "responding" to an approach for a partnership deal with Malaysian carmaker Proton, as people familiar with the matter said the DRB-Hicom conglomerate that owns Proton is looking to sell a stake in the long-struggling firm.

AIRBUS

The commercial aircraft unit of Airbus Group SE is confident in plans from engine maker Pratt & Whitney to solve production delays for its next-generation single-aisle planes, the A320neo, Chief Operating Officer for Customers John Leahy said Thursday.

D'IETEREN

Belgian family-owned D'Ieteren said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 41 percent stake in Moleskine MSK.MI and will launch a mandatory offer on the remaining shares of the Italian notebook maker in a bid to delist it from the Milan bourse.

EURAZEO

Eurazeo said it sold around 6 percent of the capital of Italian luxury skiwear brand Moncler through a private placement with institutional investors for a total amount of 230 million euros.

VEOLIA

French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) said on Thursday it was selling 22.5 million shares in French water and waste group Veolia, about 4 percent of Veolia's share capital, through a placing with institutional investors.

