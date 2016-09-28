French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AREVA

Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Wednesday the company had started legal action in France against French nuclear group Areva, to ensure completion of the long-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in Finland.

ECONOMY

French consumer confidence held steady in September from August at 97 in line with expectations, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday.

RENAULT

The French carmaker will unveil a longer-range version of its Zoe electric car at the Paris Auto Show, with an upgraded battery that will almost double its driving range, company and industry sources told Reuters. The new version will go on sale almost immediately.

EDF

The board of the French state-controlled utility on Tuesday confirmed its approval to go ahead with the Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain, EDF said in a statement.

VIVENDI

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a judgment against Vivendi SA in a long-running shareholder class action lawsuit accusing the French media group of defrauding investors in the early 2000s.

The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset has given management a mandate to press ahead with legal action against Vivendi over a disputed pay-TV deal, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline said on Tuesday an Amsterdam court had ruled in favour of its Dutch arm KLM in a pension dispute with a pilots' union.

