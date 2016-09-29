French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PEUGEOT The French carmaker plans to sell over 150,000 Peugeot vehicles in Iran in the second half of this year and over 300,000 in 2017, CEO Carlos Tavares told reporters at the Paris autoshow.

AIRBUS A senior Airbus Group executive, Christian Scherer, is to be named as chief executive of Franco-Italian turboprop aircraft maker ATR, a person familiar with the matter said. Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders is extending a promised overhaul of Europe's largest aerospace group by promoting two top managers to oversee crucial functions like engineering as they usher the company into the age of Big Data.

EDF The French state-controlled utility said it will carry out further tests on 12 nuclear reactors during their planned outages in the coming months.

ING The Dutch bank said it had sold shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) in a transaction that could result in gross proceeds of 490 million euros ($550.22 million). ING will see its stake diminish to 3.9 pct from 6.4 pct. CASINO The French retailer said it had bought back 333.3 million euros in bonds through a public tender launched on Sept 20. VALEO The French car equipment maker is ahead of its 2015-2020 strategic plan and eyes revenue in excess of 20 billion euros at the end of the plan, its chairman and chief executive said on Wednesday.

BOLLORE Blue Solutions said it had bought U.S start-up Capacitor Sciences Incorporated and strengthened its R&D program in electricity storage technologies.

SOLVAY The Belgian chemical company confirmed its 2016 guidance and unveiled new medium-term target.

COLRUYT The Belgian discount supermarket operator said it expected its net profit in the current financial year to match or slightly exceed last year's.

