French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

EDF

Czech utility CEZ decided not to bid for French group EDF's Polish assets, it said on Monday. EDF declined to comment.

ING

ING Groep, the largest Dutch-based financial services company, said on Monday it plans to shed 7,000 jobs and invest heavily in its digital platforms in order to save 900 million euros ($1 billion) annually by 2021.

ESSILOR

French eye lenses maker Essilor to maintain revenue growth at around 10 percent at constant exchange rates, its chief executive Hubert Sagnieres said in an interview with Les Echos.

ALSTOM

French trainmaker Alstom's ALSO.PA historic Belfort production site in eastern France is set to be "saved" from closure at a meeting with labour unions next week, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday.

DIOR

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's first woman designer, on Friday took the fashion brand in a new direction with a maiden eclectic collection aimed at connecting with young consumers and re-invigorating sales.

SANOFI

Patients taking an experimental eczema drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O and the French drugmaker experienced significant relief in itching and in anxiety and depression symptoms, meeting secondary goals of two large studies, researchers said on Saturday.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits company said it completed the sale of its Frïs vodka to Sazerac, as part of its strategy to focus on its priority spirits and wines brands.

ALSTOM

France's junior industry minister Christophe Sirugue said on Friday he would meet Alstom unions on Tuesday to discuss how to keep the trainmaker from stopping production at its historic Belfort plant in eastern France.

EDF

The French utility said it would pay an interim 2016 dividend of 0.50 euros per share.

AXA

The French insurer said it had completed the acquisition of Liberty Ubezpieczenia, the Polish Property & Casualty operations of Liberty Mutual Insurance group for 23.5 million euros.

KAUFMAN & BROAD

Kaufman & Broad reports 9 month revenue of 835.3 million euros ($938.5 million) versus 696.3 million euros a year ago. Confirms 2016 target of gross margin rate about 19 pct of consolidated revenue. Expects for 2016 a consolidated revenue growth of above 10 percent.

