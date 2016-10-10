French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 10

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures up 0.46 pct at 0604 GMT

AIRBUS GROUP

France will review all its defence cooperation with Poland after the country's new government scrapped a multi-billion dollar helicopter contract, a French source close to the matter said.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM September traffic rose 0.9 percent while September passenger load factor fell 1.0 percentage points to 86.3 percent.

ADP

Aeroports de Paris is now forecasting a growth of Paris Aéroport traffic of between 1.0 pct and 1.5 pct in 2016 compared to 2015, against 2.3 pct previously. ADP is now forecasting a stable EBITDA in 2016 compared to 2015, versus a slight growth previously.

Aéroports de Paris also said it had completed the sale of its 4.3 percent equity interest in Mexican airport operator OMA .

ORANGE

Masmovil Ibercom SA said it has reached an agreement with Orange Espagne SA for national roaming, site sharing and FTTH (Fiber to the home).

AIR LIQUIDE

The supplier of industrial gases said it had completed a 3.3 billion euro capital increase.

RENAULT

The French carmaker and other Avtovaz shareholders are expected to approve a 1.2 billion euro capital increase for the Lada maker on Monday, increasing Renault's stake and its exposure to a Russian market beset by weak oil revenues and sanctions. The vote comes a day after Moscow vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an end to air strikes in Aleppo, Syria.

